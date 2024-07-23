Peterson (5-0) picked up the win Monday against Miami, allowing two earned runs on six hits and four walks in five innings. He struck out four.

Peterson wasn't flashy but he logged his fifth win and remains undefeated on the season. The 28-year-old notched his sixth-consecutive start allowing two earned runs or fewer, logging a 2.53 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and a 30:18 K:BB in 32 innings during that stretch. The southpaw's poor 1.57 K:BB ratio hampers his upside, but he has been rock solid for the Mets this season with a 3.14 ERA. He will look to keep rolling his next time out, tentatively scheduled for this weekend against Atlanta.