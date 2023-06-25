Peterson will be recalled from Triple-A Syracuse to start Tuesday against the Brewers, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

The left-hander has an 8.08 ERA in eight starts for the Mets this year and was demoted from the big-league rotation in mid-May. Peterson has a remarkable 4.86 ERA, 1.62 WHIP and 43:23 K:BB across 37 innings for Syracuse this year, but he'll receive another look in the majors since New York requires a fifth starter this week.