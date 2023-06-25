Peterson will be recalled from Triple-A Syracuse to start Tuesday against the Brewers, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.
The left-hander has an 8.08 ERA in eight starts for the Mets this year and was demoted from the big-league rotation in mid-May. Peterson has a remarkable 4.86 ERA, 1.62 WHIP and 43:23 K:BB across 37 innings for Syracuse this year, but he'll receive another look in the majors since New York requires a fifth starter this week.
More News
-
Mets' David Peterson: Heads back to Triple-A•
-
Mets' David Peterson: Gives up six runs in loss•
-
Mets' David Peterson: Getting another start Monday•
-
Mets' David Peterson: Early exit in emergency start•
-
Mets' David Peterson: Called up, starting Tuesday•
-
Mets' David Peterson: Meeting up with team•