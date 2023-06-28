Peterson (2-6) picked up the win Tuesday versus Milwaukee after he allowed five hits and three walks across six scoreless innings. He struck out five.

The left-hander was called up from Triple-A Syracuse for his first big-league start in six weeks and delivered his best outing of the campaign. Peterson still showed signs of the struggles that resulted in him being sent to the minors in mid-May with three walks and just 11 swinging strikes on 110 pitches, but he consistently worked out of trouble against the Brewers. The 27-year-old still has a bloated 7.00 ERA, 1.69 WHIP and 50:17 K:BB across 45 innings this season, but the scoreless performance should be enough for him to garner another turn through the rotation.