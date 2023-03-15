Peterson walked one and struck out five over four scoreless, no-hit innings in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Nationals.

With Jose Quintana (ribs) projected to be out until around the All-Star break, there's an opening in the Mets' rotation, and the competition for it is fierce. Tylor Megill fired four scoreless innings against the Marlins on Monday with three strikeouts, but Peterson topped that Tuesday with a brilliant performance over 68 pitches (41 strikes) against a Washington lineup that contained a handful of Opening Day starters, including CJ Abrams, Keibert Ruiz and Corey Dickerson. Peterson might have the edge over Megill right now simply by virtue of the fact that he'd be the only southpaw in the New York rotation, but this battle could come right down to the wire.