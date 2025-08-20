Peterson (8-5) picked up the win Tuesday against Washington, allowing one run on four hits and one walk across eight innings. He struck out 10.

Peterson rebounded from his worst start of the season, as he allowed six runs and issued five walks in 3.1 innings against Atlanta in his previous outing. The 29-year-old left-hander set a season high in strikeouts and completed eight innings for the second time all year. Peterson owns a 3.18 ERA and a 127:51 K:BB across 144.1 innings this season, and he's tentatively scheduled to close out a two-start week Sunday against Atlanta.