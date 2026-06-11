Mets' David Peterson: Stumbles in long relief

Peterson took a no-decision Wednesday against the Cardinals, allowing six runs on seven hits and two walks in 3.2 innings. He struck out one.

Following a scoreless second inning, Peterson faltered while working in bulk relief Wednesday. The one strikeout matched a season-low output, and the 30-year-old southpaw also gave up at least four runs for the sixth time already this year. Peterson, who has a rough 5.75 ERA, 1.64 WHIP and 57:26 K:BB over 61 innings, is tentatively scheduled to start in Cincinnati his next time out, but it's possible he'll work behind an opener again.