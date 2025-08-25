Peterson did not factor into the decision in Sunday's 4-3 loss to Atlanta, allowing two runs on five hits and four walks with eight strikeouts over 5.2 innings.

Peterson cruised through five innings before allowing four baserunners and two runs in the sixth. The southpaw piled up 20 whiffs on 98 pitches and has now delivered back-to-back solid outings after being tagged for six runs by Atlanta on Aug. 13. He'll take a 3.18 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 135:55 K:BB across 150 innings into a home matchup with the Marlins next weekend.