Peterson is slated to pitch in bulk relief behind opener Huascar Brazoban during Saturday's game against the Yankees at Citi Field, Abbey Mastracco of the New York Daily News reports.

Peterson will work out of the bullpen for the fifth time in six appearances and for the third time in a row behind the right-handed Brazoban, who will likely work an inning or two before giving way to the lefty. The Mets have gotten far better results from Peterson while using him in relief this season and will likely continue to use him out of the bullpen when his future turns in the rotation come up. Peterson has posted an 8.10 ERA, 1.89 WHIP and 11.2 K-BB% across 23.1 innings in five starts and a 1.69 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 16.9 K-BB% across 16 innings in four relief appearances.