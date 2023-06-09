Robertson was charged with a blown save against Atlanta on Thursday, allowing one run on two hits and no walks while striking out three batters over 1.2 innings.

Robertson came on in the eighth inning after a Travis d'Arnaud homer narrowed New York's lead to one run. He successfully finished that frame with two outs on eight pitches, then returned to try to close the contest in the ninth. He wasn't successful, as Orlando Arcia tagged him for a one-out solo homer to tie the score. This was just the second blown save of the season for Robertson in 12 opportunities, though it continued a recent decline in his performance. After giving up just two earned runs over his first 20 innings of the campaign, Robertson has surrendered four earned runs on 10 hits over 7.1 frames across his past six appearances.