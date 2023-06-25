Robertson gave up a hit over 1.2 scoreless innings of relief Saturday to record his 11th save of the season in a 4-2 win over the Phillies.

The right-hander needed only 13 pitches (nine strikes) to breeze through the bottom of the Philadelphia order. It was Robertson's first save in June, but that's due to a lack of consistent opportunities rather than poor performance. He's reeled off five straight scoreless appearances, and on the season he carries a 1.64 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 40:8 K:BB through 33 innings.