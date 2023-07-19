Robertson recorded his 13th save of the season in Tuesday's 11-10 win over the White Sox, giving up a run on a hit and two walks in the ninth inning.

The veteran reliever managed to get only 11 of his 22 pitches over the plate, but he got Tim Anderson to fly out with runners and second and third to escape the jam he had created. Robertson could be wearing down after a busy first half, and over his last eight appearances he has a 4.32 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 6:5 K:BB through 8.1 innings. Adam Ottavino's not pitching any better at the moment however, and the Mets don't have any other clear alternatives for the closer role, so Robertson's job appears to be safe -- unless the front office decides to have a fire sale at the trade deadline.