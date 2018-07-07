Mets' Devin Mesoraco: On base three times against Rays
Mesoraco went 2-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in Friday's win over the Rays.
He missed Wednesday's game after getting smacked in the head by a backswing Tuesday, but Thursday's off day gave Mesoraco enough time to recover and jump right back in the lineup. He's enjoying a strong run at the plate heading into the All-Star break, slashing .308/.413/.513 over his last 13 games with two homers and eight RBI while seeing roughly two-thirds of the playing time at catcher. Kevin Plawecki's also been hitting well, however, so Mesoraco will need to stay hot to continue getting a majority of the starts.
