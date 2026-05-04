Ross (arm) has allowed two earned runs on one hit and three walks while striking out three batters across 1.2 innings in two appearances for Triple-A Syracuse since being reinstated from the 7-day injured list Tuesday.

Ross was on the shelf for the first month of the Triple-A season due to arm fatigue before being cleared to debut for Syracuse after completing a four-appearance rehab assignment at Single-A St. Lucie. The 25-year-old righty received a call-up to the Mets for the final weekend of last season, but he didn't make his MLB debut. Assuming he can maintain health while pitching effectively at Triple-A, Ross should have a good chance at rejoining the big-league bullpen at some point later on in 2026.