Uceta (ankle) began a rehab assignment Thursday with Triple-A Syracuse and allowed two unearned runs on no hits and four walks over 1.1 innings.

The fact that Uceta was cleared to go out on a rehab assignment less than two weeks after landing on the 15-day injured list suggests his left ankle sprain isn't a major concern, but the Mets will want to see a sharper minor-league appearance or two from him before activating him. He threw only 13 strikes during his 32-pitch appearance Thursday.