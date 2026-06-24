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Mets' Francisco Lindor: Could be activated during twin bill

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Lindor (calf) might be activated from the 10-day injured list between games during Wednesday's doubleheader against the Cubs, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

After playing eight innings at shortstop in a rehab game for Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday and going 2-for-5, Lindor is on the doorstep of activation. The Mets won't want him to play both ends of the twin bill Wednesday, however, so adding him back to the roster for the nightcap would leave the team at full strength for the matinee. Lindor has been shelved since April 22 with a calf strain, and he's expected to be eased back into action after he didn't play back-to-back days in official games during his rehab assignment.

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