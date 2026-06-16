Mets' Francisco Lindor: Could begin rehab stint next week

Lindor (calf) played three innings in a simulated game Friday, and he could begin an official rehab assignment Monday, MLB.com reports.

The star shortstop's absence from the lineup since April 22 has been a big factor in the Mets' poor start to the season, but Lindor appears to be closing in on his return. The team seems confident he won't need a lengthy rehab stint despite the long layoff, which could put him in position to be back in the lineup for a home series against the Phillies that begins June 26. Prior to straining his calf, Lindor has just begun to get rolling at the plate, slashing .304/.319/.457 over his last 12 games.