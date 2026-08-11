Mets' Francisco Lindor: Homer, three hits in win

Lindor went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, a double and two additional runs scored in Monday's 8-5 win over Atlanta.

Lindor set the tone from the top of the order, highlighted by a 420-foot blast off Bryce Elder in the third inning. The shortstop finally appears to be heating up, hitting safely in nine of his past 11 contests with four multi-hit efforts, five extra-base hits, seven RBI and 10 runs scored during that stretch. On the year, he's slashing .242/.327/.439 with 11 homers, 30 RBI, 36 runs scored and three steals across 275 plate appearances.