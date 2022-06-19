Lindor went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Marlins.

Lindor's third-inning blast off Marlins starter Braxton Garrett gave the Mets just enough of a lead for the win. The shortstop has homered in each of the last two games, though Saturday's blast paled in comparison to the 440-foot moonshot he launched Friday. He's up to 11 homers, 51 RBI, 43 runs scored, eight stolen bases and a .243/.324/.424 slash line through 66 contests this year.

