Lindor went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Marlins.
Lindor's third-inning blast off Marlins starter Braxton Garrett gave the Mets just enough of a lead for the win. The shortstop has homered in each of the last two games, though Saturday's blast paled in comparison to the 440-foot moonshot he launched Friday. He's up to 11 homers, 51 RBI, 43 runs scored, eight stolen bases and a .243/.324/.424 slash line through 66 contests this year.
More News
-
Mets' Francisco Lindor: Belts homer No. 10•
-
Mets' Francisco Lindor: Playing through finger injury•
-
Mets' Francisco Lindor: Officially out Thursday•
-
Mets' Francisco Lindor: Dealing with finger injury•
-
Mets' Francisco Lindor: Swipes seventh bag•
-
Mets' Francisco Lindor: Plates three runs Saturday•