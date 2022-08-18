Lindor went 2-for-5 with one homer, one RBI, two runs scored and one steal in Wednesday's win over Atlanta.

Lindor went back-to-back with Starling Marte in the first inning to give the Mets and early 2-0 lead. He later recorded a single and stole second base. The home run was Lindor's 21st on the season, and the steal his 12th. The shortstop has turned things around since the All-Star break, slashing .356/.436/.552 and has been a huge reason why the Mets have maintained their lead over the Braves in the NL East.