Mets' Francisco Lindor: Homers Sunday

Lindor went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an RBI double in Sunday's 3-2 extra-inning loss to the Red Sox.

Lindor was responsible for all of New York's offense Sunday -- he opened the scoring with an RBI double in the first inning before extending the lead to 2-0 in the sixth with a solo shot off Brayan Bello. It's a nice way to head into the All-Star break for Lindor, who'd gone just 2-for-20 in six games coming into the day. Overall, he's slashing .216/.298/.373 with five homers, 12 RBI, 22 runs scored and two steals across 171 plate appearances this year.