Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Mets' Francisco Lindor: Homers Sunday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Lindor went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an RBI double in Sunday's 3-2 extra-inning loss to the Red Sox.

Lindor was responsible for all of New York's offense Sunday -- he opened the scoring with an RBI double in the first inning before extending the lead to 2-0 in the sixth with a solo shot off Brayan Bello. It's a nice way to head into the All-Star break for Lindor, who'd gone just 2-for-20 in six games coming into the day. Overall, he's slashing .216/.298/.373 with five homers, 12 RBI, 22 runs scored and two steals across 171 plate appearances this year.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!