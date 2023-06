Lindor went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's win over the Brewers.

The shortstop took Julio Teheran deep in the fourth inning, one of four Mets long balls off the right-hander. Lindor has begun to look like his old self at the plate in June, and over his last 20 games he's slashing .277/.383/.615 with six of his 16 homers and five of his nine steals on the season