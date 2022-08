Lindor went 0-for-2 with two walks, an RBI and a stolen base in Thursday's win over the Rockies.

He's reached base safely in 10 straight games, posting a .310/.370/.429 slash line over that stretch with a 4:5 BB:K. Lindor also has three steals during that stretch, giving him 14 on the year, and if he keeps up that pace on the basepaths down the stretch he'll have a shot at his third career 20-20 season, and his first since 2019.