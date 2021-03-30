Lindor turned down a 10-year, $325 million contract extension from the Mets, Deesha Thosar of The New York Daily News reports.

The All-Star shortstop had set a deadline of Opening Day to negotiate a new deal with the Mets, and what team sources described as their "best and final offer" fell short of what Lindor was looking for, which is reportedly closer to 12 years and $400 million. While that doesn't necessarily mean he will head elsewhere in 2022, it does mean the Mets will have plenty of competition for his services next offseason. Lindor posted a blistering .370/.433/.630 slash line through 60 plate appearances this spring with four homers and a 6:6 BB:K as he prepares for his first campaign outside of Cleveland.