Lindor went 3-for-4 with a double, a walk, one RBI and four runs scored in Friday's 12-6 win over the Nationals.

Lindor scored each time he reached base and broke a 4-4 tie with an RBI single in the fourth inning. The shortstop is now riding an eight-game hitting streak, piling up 12 runs in that span. On the season, he's slashing .268/.344/.456 with 27 homers, 79 RBI, 111 runs scored and 30 steals across 694 plate appearances.