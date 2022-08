Lindor went 3-for-5 with a run scored and a stolen base in Friday's 7-2 win over the Phillies.

The switch-hitting shortstop continues to rake, piling up three multi-hit performances over the last four games. Lindor's been en fuego since the All-Star break, slashing a blistering .366/.435/.564 over his last 27 games with 17 RBI and 23 runs, in addition to five of his 21 homers and three of his 13 steals on the season.