Lindor went 0-for-4 with a stolen base in a 6-0 loss to Atlanta during the second game of Saturday's doubleheader.

The shortstop missed both Friday's contest and the first game of Saturday's twin bill after complaining of soreness on his right side, but an MRI came back negative and Lindor seemed to have no issues running in his return to action, beating out a potential double-play grounder in the first inning and then promptly stealing second base. Lindor is now one stolen base short of the third 20-20 campaign of his career, and his first as a Met -- his last came in 2019 with Cleveland.