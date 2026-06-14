Mets' Freddy Peralta: Improves to 5-5

Peralta (5-5) earned the win Sunday over Atlanta, allowing a run on four hits and a walk over five innings. He struck out two.

It looked like it was going to be a short day for Peralta, after he gave up singles to the first three batters he faced in the first inning. However, he'd manage to hold Atlanta to just one run in the frame before settling in and allowing just one additional hit over his final four frames, while the Mets' bats rallied en route to an 8-1 victory. It was an encouraging bounce-back effort from Peralta, who'd struggled to a 5.70 ERA across 23.2 innings in his previous four outings. Overall, the right-hander sports a 3.90 ERA with a 1.30 WHIP and 81:33 K:BB through 15 starts (83 innings) this season. Peralta is tentatively lined up to face the Phillies on the road his next time out.