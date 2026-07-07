Mets' Freddy Peralta: Lasts 4.2 frames in no-decision

Peralta did not factor into the decision Monday, allowing three runs (one earned) on six hits and a walk over 4.2 innings in a 7-6 extra-inning win against Atlanta. He struck out six.

The right-hander allowed two unearned runs in the second inning before surrendering a solo shot to Matt Olson in the third frame. After throwing 103 pitches (61 strikes), Peralta was lifted following 4.2 innings, marking the first time he failed to complete five innings in consecutive starts this year after logging four frames in his previous outing. It has been a disappointing first season with the Mets for the 30-year-old, who owns a 5-7 record with a 4.68 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 98:39 K:BB across 100 innings (19 starts). Peralta's final start before the All-Star break is tentatively scheduled for Saturday against the Red Sox.