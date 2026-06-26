Mets' Freddy Peralta: Rebounds with decent outing

Peralta allowed three unearned runs on five hits and one walk while striking out five batters over 5.2 innings in a no-decision against the Cubs on Thursday.

Peralta was pounded by Philadelphia for 10 runs over 2.2 innings in his previous start, so he was badly in need of a rebound coming into Thursday. The right-hander cruised through five scoreless innings, yielding just a pair of singles over that span. However, he ran into trouble in the sixth, giving up three runs before he was pulled having recorded only two outs. The rough frame didn't hurt Peralta's ERA, though -- all three runs were unearned because of an inning-opening error. Peralta has had a mostly disappointing first season in New York with a 4.53 ERA and 5-6 record through 16 starts, and he's lined up to next take the mound against the Blue Jays in Toronto.