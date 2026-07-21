Mets' Freddy Peralta: Struggles again Monday

Peralta (5-9) took the loss against Milwaukee on Monday, allowing seven runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out six batters over 5.1 innings.

Peralta fell behind quickly, giving up two runs on two hits and a walk in the first inning. He gave up three more runs across his next two frames and then watched from the dugout as two additional runs were charged to him following his departure in the sixth. The veteran righty did manage to complete five innings for the first time in his past four starts, but that's small consolation given that the seven earned runs were the second-most he's given up in an outing this season. It's been a rough first campaign in New York for Peralta, as his 5.01 ERA is fourth-worst among qualified big-league hurlers.