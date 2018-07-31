Mets' Jack Reinheimer: Claimed by Mets
Reinheimer was claimed by the Mets on Tuesday and optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas.
Reinheimer has shown very little with the bat for Triple-A Reno this season, hitting just .237/.312/.353. He has the ability to play around the infield but as a 26-year-old with just two games of major-league experience he seems unlikely to have any significant fantasy impact.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Jack Reinheimer: Designated for assignment•
-
Diamondbacks' Jack Reinheimer: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Diamondbacks' Jack Reinheimer: Sent back to Reno•
-
Diamondbacks' Jack Reinheimer: Called up to big leagues•
-
Diamondbacks' Jack Reinheimer: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Diamondbacks' Jack Reinheimer: Added to 40-man roster•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Reaction: Archer's fresh start
The trade of would-be ace Chris Archer for Tyler Glasnow and Austin Meadows could be a good...
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Can you trust these 20 'aces?'
Old standbys like Luis Severino and Corey Kluber haven't quite looked like themselves of late,...
-
Waivers: Who closes in Texas now?
There's an opening for saves in Texas. Meanwhile, Stephen Piscotty and Shane Bieber continue...
-
Waivers: Wheeler continues to roll
One NL East pitcher shined in what may have been his last start with his team. Another is about...
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 19
In a week with few good matchups for hitters, Scott White sees a lot to like in the Athletics...