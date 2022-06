DeGrom (shoulder) threw a session of live batting practice Tuesday with no issues, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports.

The right-hander, who turned 34 years old Sunday, has been throwing bullpen sessions for the past couple weeks, and he's now advancing to facing live hitters. DeGrom should continue ramping up his pitch count in the coming days before embarking on a minor-league rehab assignment.