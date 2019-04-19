Mets' Jacob deGrom: Undergoing MRI on elbow

DeGrom (illness) is heading to New York for an MRI on his elbow Friday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

DeGrom's elbow apparently started acting up while the pitcher played catch Friday. His scheduled start Saturday against the Cardinals now appears to be in doubt while the Mets await test results to see whether or not he's in line for a longer absence.

