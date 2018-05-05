Mets' Jacob deGrom: Will start Monday
DeGrom (elbow) will make his scheduled start Monday against the Reds, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
DeGrom left Wednesday's game against the Braves with a hyperextended elbow and was initially expected to miss at least four starts. It now appears that he won't miss a single turn in the rotation. He threw a bullpen session Saturday and didn't have any issues, though he won't be allowed to swing a bat Monday.
More News
-
Mets' Jacob deGrom: MRI reveals no damage; could start Monday•
-
Mets' Jacob deGrom: Exits with hyperextended elbow•
-
Mets' Jacob deGrom: Lifted prematurely Wednesday•
-
Mets' Jacob deGrom: Dominates in win over Padres•
-
Mets' Jacob deGrom: Another brilliant no-decision Saturday•
-
Mets' Jacob deGrom: Strikes out 12 in no-decision•
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Pollock
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 7
Albert Pujols is making history, but he hasn't made waves in Fantasy Baseball for quite some...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
A lighter schedule makes for fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13), but Scott...
-
Prospects Report: Buehler here to stay?
Walker Buehler is technically in the minors right now, but with the Hyun-Jin Ryu injury, it's...
-
Waivers: Soler and Minor still adds
We've written a lot about Mike Minor and Jorge Soler, but Heath Cummings says they're still...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....