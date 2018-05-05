Mets' Jacob deGrom: Will start Monday

DeGrom (elbow) will make his scheduled start Monday against the Reds, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

DeGrom left Wednesday's game against the Braves with a hyperextended elbow and was initially expected to miss at least four starts. It now appears that he won't miss a single turn in the rotation. He threw a bullpen session Saturday and didn't have any issues, though he won't be allowed to swing a bat Monday.