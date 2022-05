McCann is out of the lineup for Thursday's game in Washington, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

McCann will sit for the second game in a row and may have fallen into a timeshare at catcher with Tomas Nido at this stage. Though both catchers' defensive abilities is valued more than what they contribute at the plate, the Mets likely expected better from McCann than the career-worst .552 OPS he's provided through 64 plate appearances this season.