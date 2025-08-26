The Mets will call up Tong from Triple-A Syracuse to make his MLB debut with a start Friday against the Marlins at Citi Field, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Manager Carlos Mendoza confirmed that the Mets will move to a six-man rotation to accommodate the arrival of Tong, who was established himself as one of the top pitching prospects in baseball this season. The 22-year-old righty has followed up his breakout 2024 season with an even better showing in 2025, accruing a 1.43 ERA and 0.92 WHIP to go with a minor-league-best 179 strikeouts in 113.2 innings covering 22 starts between Double-A Binghamton and Syracuse. Tong isn't necessarily guaranteed any starts beyond his debut, but he will get the chance to state his case to remain in the Mets rotation moving forward.