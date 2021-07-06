Villar isn't starting Tuesday's game against the Brewers, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Villar had started each of the last two games after he was reinstated from the injured list Sunday, but he went 0-for-6 with four strikeouts. Jose Peraza will take his place at the hot corner and bat seventh.
