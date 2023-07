Guillorme exited Saturday's game against the Red Sox with an apparent leg injury, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

Guillorme limped off the field, though he was walking better by the time he reached the dugout, per Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald. The exact nature of his injury is unclear, but it was at least serious enough to force him from the game. He isn't a regular starter, so it's likely he'll hit the bench Sunday regardless of how his leg feels.