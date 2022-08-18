Scherzer (9-2) earned the win Wednesday, allowing four runs on three hits and three walks over 6.1 innings in the Mets' 9-7 victory over the Braves. He struck out eight.

Max was not at his best Wednesday but still earned the win against a red-hot Braves team. One factor to blame may be that the game was interrupted for a 1.5-hour rain delay in the third inning. Scherzer may have worn down by the sixth inning when the Braves tagged him for three of his runs allowed. Whatever the case, the Mets held the lead and earned the future Hall-of-Famer his ninth win of the season. He will take a 2.15 ERA into his next start.