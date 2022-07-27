Scherzer is scheduled to start Wednesday's series finale with the Yankees at Citi Field, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The Mets elected to adjust reorder their rotation following Monday's off day, so Scherzer will remain on four days' rest and take the hill Wednesday for what would have been David Peterson's day to pitch. Though Scherzer will miss out on a more favorable matchup this weekend in Miami, fantasy managers were already likely keeping the three-time Cy Young Award winner active regardless of his opponent. He enters Wednesday's contest with a 2.28 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 98:13 K:BB across 75 innings on the season.