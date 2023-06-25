Scherzer (7-2) picked up the win in Saturday's 4-2 victory over the Phillies, giving up two runs on seven hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out eight.

The veteran right-hander fired 70 of his 107 pitches for strikes, with 34 called or swinging strikes, en route to his second straight quality start and fifth in his last seven trips to the mound. During that stretch, Scherzer sports a 3.35 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and stellar 50:4 K:BB over 43 innings. He's won five straight decisions since a shaky beginning to his Mets tenure, a streak he'll look to continue in his next start, likely to come at home next week against the Brewers.