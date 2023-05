Scherzer attempted to play catch Wednesday but cut it short because his neck was still spasming, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Scherzer noted that while the spasm "hasn't fully let go yet," he feels better than he did Tuesday and is still planning to make a start the weekend series against the Nationals which runs through Monday. The three-time Cy Young winner has also been battling through nagging discomfort below his right scapula.