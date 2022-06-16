Scherzer (oblique) said he's planning on making a rehab start Tuesday at one of the Mets' minor-league affiliates, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

According to Tim Healey of Newsday, Scherzer feels he's ready to move on to the final phase of his recovery program from a left oblique strain after he tossed approximately 50 pitches Thursday in a three-inning simulated game. The Mets will likely check back in with Scherzer over the weekend before confirming him for the rehab start. The 37-year-old will likely look to push for around 75 pitches in the upcoming rehab start, which would set him up for a return from the 15-day injured list as soon as the Mets' June 26 game in Miami.