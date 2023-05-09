Scherzer was scratched from his scheduled start Tuesday versus the Reds due to neck spasms.
This neck issue is apparently unrelated to the shoulder/back discomfort that has been bothering Scherzer for much of the season. He's considered day-to-day and the Mets believe it to be a minor injury, though there's been no word yet about when he might slot back into the rotation. David Peterson has been recalled from Triple-A Syracuse to serve as the team's fill-in starter Tuesday night at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati.