Scherzer (oblique) is now scheduled to make his next rehab start Wednesday for Double-A Binghamton rather than Tuesday as originally planned, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Provided the change in Scherzer's schedule wasn't the result of a physical setback, having his rehab outing pushed back a day won't have any major ramifications on his rest-of-season outlook. However, the adjustment will presumably take Scherzer out of the mix from returning from the 15-day injured list to start Sunday's series finale versus the Rangers, leaving fantasy managers who kept him active this week out of luck. As long as Scherzer pitches for Binghamton on Wednesday and checks out fine following the outing, he'll tentatively line up to come off the IL and make a start in Cincinnati on Independence Day.