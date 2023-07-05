Scherzer (8-2) picked up the win Tuesday, giving up four runs on five hits -- including three home runs -- and two walks over six innings in an 8-5 victory over the Diamondbacks. He struck out nine.

The 38-year-old wasn't at his sharpest, serving up at least one long ball for the sixth straight start, but Scherzer gave the Mets at least six frames for the fourth straight outings and stuck around long enough to see Francisco Alvarez crush a go-ahead homer of his own in the top of the seventh. Scherzer hasn't lost a game since early May, posting a 3.45 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 74:10 K:BB over his last 60 innings, and he figures to make one more trip to the mound before the All-Star break, on the road against the Padres.