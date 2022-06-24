Scherzer (oblique) won't start Sunday's game against the Marlins, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.
Scherzer was in the mix to be reinstated from the 15-day injured list to start Sunday's series finale in Miami, David Peterson will take the mound for the Mets. It's possible that Scherzer gets pushed back to start Tuesday against the Astros, but the Mets also said that he could require another rehab start. He'll likely be examined in the coming days to help determine the next steps in his recovery.