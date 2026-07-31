Mets' Nolan McLean: Fans six in another quality start

McLean took a no-decision Thursday against the Marlins, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks in six innings. He struck out six.

McLean was sharp despite Thursday's first pitch being pushed back an hour due to inclement weather, though the long ball proved to be an issue -- both of his runs allowed were solo shots. The right-hander has been dealing on the mound as of late, pitching at least six innings while yielding two runs or fewer in six consecutive starts and producing a 42:11 K:BB during that period. McLean is set to bring an impressive 3.29 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 148:45 K:BB over 125.2 innings into a favorable matchup against a struggling Guardians offense.