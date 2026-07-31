Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Mets' Nolan McLean: Fans six in another quality start

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

McLean took a no-decision Thursday against the Marlins, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks in six innings. He struck out six.

McLean was sharp despite Thursday's first pitch being pushed back an hour due to inclement weather, though the long ball proved to be an issue -- both of his runs allowed were solo shots. The right-hander has been dealing on the mound as of late, pitching at least six innings while yielding two runs or fewer in six consecutive starts and producing a 42:11 K:BB during that period. McLean is set to bring an impressive 3.29 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 148:45 K:BB over 125.2 innings into a favorable matchup against a struggling Guardians offense.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!