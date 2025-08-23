McLean (2-0) earned the win Friday against Atlanta, allowing two runs on four hits and no walks in seven innings. He struck out seven.

After impressing with 5.1 scoreless innings in his major-league debut, McLean shined once again Friday against a dangerous Atlanta lineup. The rookie right-hander fanned at least seven in his second straight outing, and he cut down on the walks altogether after lending four free passes in his first big-league appearance. McLean has now yielded just two runs over his first 12.1 innings to go with a 15:4 K:BB, though he's set to draw quite a tough test at home versus the first-place Phillies for his next appearance.