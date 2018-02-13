Mets' Patrick Mazeika: Receives NRI to camp
Mazeika will attend spring training as a non-roster invitee, Abbey Mastracco of NJ.com reports.
Mazeika started the season at High-A St. Lucie before being sent to Double-A Binghamton. He earned a promotion to Double-A by hitting .287 with seven home runs and 50 RBI in 352 at-bats for St. Lucie. At this point, his bat is more advanced than his defense behind the plate, which could prompt a position change to first base in the future.
